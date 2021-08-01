Alabama State, Drake State receive NASA minority grants

Two Alabama colleges are among six nationally that have been awarded grants by NASA to expand minority engineering programs and research.

Alabama State University in Montgomery and J.F. Drake State Technical College in Huntsville are part of a program totaling $7 million under NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project.

Historically Black Alabama State said it would receive $1.2 million over three years. The money will allow the school to provide additional research opportunities for students in collaboration with other institutions.

Michelle Foster, chair of Alabama State's math and computer science department, said it was important to increase diversity in high tech fields.

“For minority students, the numbers speak for themselves. Data tells us that only two percent nationwide of minority students have degrees in or are employed in engineering and physics," she said in a statement.

Others school receiving grants include the University of Massachusetts, Florida A&M University, Navajo Technical College in New Mexico and Texas A&M University.