Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 21.75 cents at $7.23 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cents at $5.4950 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 8 cents at $4.4275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 2.25 cents at $14.08 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.2232 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .93 cent at $1.59 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was gained 1.15 cents at $1.0717 a pound.