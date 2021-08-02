Business

Select Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DUNN, N.C.

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Dunn, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.9 million.

Select Bancorp shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 10:07 PM

Business

SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 10:07 PM

Business

NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 10:07 PM

Business

Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 02, 2021 10:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service