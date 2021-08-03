Business
Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $97 million.
The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $710 million, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.
Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.
Clorox shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.
