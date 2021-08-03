Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $97 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $710 million, or $5.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

Clorox shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.