Castlight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.
The online health care software company posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Castlight said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $135 million to $140 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.
