CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period.

CSW Industrials shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.