Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.3 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.57 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Vulcan shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.