Spirit Aerosystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $135.3 million in its second quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959.9 million.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.