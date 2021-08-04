Business

International Money Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

International Money Express expects full-year revenue in the range of $441 million to $450 million.

International Money Express shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
