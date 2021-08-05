Clearwater Paper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $51.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $3.10. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $406.4 million in the period.

Clearwater Paper shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.52, a drop of 28% in the last 12 months.