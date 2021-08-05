Business

Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.1 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $528 million in the period.

Century shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.50, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

