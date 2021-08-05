Valvoline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $97 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $792 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.5 million.

Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.86 to $1.96 per share.

Valvoline shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.76, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.