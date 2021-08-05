Business

Otonomy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $35,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at $3.55.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Emcore: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 8:58 AM

News

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

August 05, 2021 8:58 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service