Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Calif.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.98, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

