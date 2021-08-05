Madrigal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.72.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.55 per share.

Madrigal shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.