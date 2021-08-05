Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $329 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period.

Cheniere Energy shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.