Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ameren shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.13, a rise of 7% in the last 12 months.