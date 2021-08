Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.9 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period.

Entravision Communications shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.