Orthofix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period.

Orthofix expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $468 million to $474 million.

Orthofix shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.