3D Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $162.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.9 million.

3D Systems shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.35, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.