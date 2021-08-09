Business
Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $91.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $913.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $775 million to $790 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.
Callaway shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.69, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.
