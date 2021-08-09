Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $91.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $913.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $775 million to $790 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.

Callaway shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.69, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.