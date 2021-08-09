Business

CF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DEERFIELD, Ill.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $246 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.14.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

CF shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.07, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

