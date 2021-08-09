Inovio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Monday reported a loss of $82.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $272,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $273,000, meeting Street forecasts.

Inovio shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.60, a decrease of 53% in the last 12 months.

