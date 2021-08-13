Business

Viant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $32.5 million to $33.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $137 million to $142 million.

