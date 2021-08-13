Business

Chinook: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $34,000 in the period.

Chinook shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.44, a climb of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
