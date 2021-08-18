CDK Global: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers posted revenue of $420.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $8.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

CDK Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion.

CDK Global shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.49, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.