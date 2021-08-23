The Latest: Pakistan gets Taliban assurance against attacks

In this Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) AP

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister says the Taliban have assured his country they will not allow the outlawed Pakistani Taliban — a separate militant group from the one in Afghanistan — to use Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that his ministry has information that amid the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan, some of the leaders and members of the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, were freed from Afghan prisons.

Ahmed said Islamabad was in contact with the Taliban over the matter.

The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for several past attacks, including the 2014 deadly attack on a Peshawar school that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Islamabad alleges the Pakistani Taliban have been hiding in Afghanistan for the past several years, after fleeing military operations launched against them inside Pakistan.

Ahmed also said that since last week, Pakistan has helped more than 2,000 foreigners and Pakistanis leave Afghanistan by air and land routes. Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists seeking to leave Kabul over security concerns.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch authorities say that a temporary accommodation center for Afghan evacuees at an army barracks in the northern Netherlands is full and a second location is being opened.

The government agency that houses asylum seekers said on Monday that the camp in the remote village of Zoutcamp reached its capacity on Sunday night, with the arrival of 178 Afghan evacuees.

A new accommodation center is being opened to house more Afghans at another military barracks in the central town of Zeist.

The Dutch defense ministry says it has completed nine flights out of Kabul to airports in the region since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Six flights carrying evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in the Netherlands carrying a total of more than 800 people. That number includes Dutch nationals, Afghans and citizens of other countries.

BEIJING — China is once again criticizing the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

“The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. “It cannot just run away like this.”

He called on the U.S. to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan.

“I hope the U.S. side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance,” he told a daily briefing.

China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation.

WARSAW, Poland – A deputy foreign minister says Poland has so far evacuated over 400 people from Kabul, including Poles and Afghans who worked for Poland’s diplomatic mission or pro-democracy efforts, with their family members. More flights are planned.

Marcin Przydacz said on Polish Radio 24 Monday that the situation at the Kabul airport was getting ever more tense, adding further pressure on the evacuations.

The International Monetary Fund thanked Poland for a successful evacuation of its staff from Kabul, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter, following a phone call with the IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva. Poland is also to evacuate some 300 staff working for NATO in Afghanistan.

Seven planes have already brought evacuees to Poland and another one, with some 70 Afghan evacuees, was expected in Warsaw on Monday, according to Morawiecki's top aide, Michal Dworczyk.

Dwroczyk said the plane was delayed in Uzbekistan for several hours due to “problems at the site,” which he did not describe.

Another passenger plane is on the way to Uzbekistan, a stopover on the evacuation route. Evacuees from Kabul are brought there on military planes and then flown to Warsaw by the national carrier, LOT.

LONDON — Britain is urging the United States to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul beyond the current Aug. 31 deadline, saying without the Americans other countries will have no choice but to stop their own operations to help people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to press President Joe Biden at an emergency meeting of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday convened by Britain.

Some U.K. military leaders have said Britain should keep troops at Kabul airport to continue the evacuation effort even if the Americans leave. But Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Monday that “there is a hard reality that there would be no international airlift without the way that the U.S. are underpinning it.”

He said that “whether or not the U.S. can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the prime minister tomorrow in the G-7 meeting.” He said that an agreement from the Taliban would also be needed for an extension.

Biden has not ruled out extending the airlift beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set before the Taliban’s swift takeover in Afghanistan, but he said he hoped it would not be necessary.

Britain says its forces have evacuated more than 5,700 people — chiefly U.K. citizens and Afghans — from Kabul in the last 10 days, 1,821 of them in the past 24 hours.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. agency for children expects the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan to worsen due to a severe drought, the onset of winter and the coronavirus pandemic.

UNICEF says 10 million children in Afghanistan already survive on humanitarian assistance and around a million are expected to suffer from life-threatening malnutrition this year. It says some 4.2 million children, including 2.2 million girls, are out of school.

Afghanistan was a poor country, reliant on international aid, even before the Taliban took over earlier this month.

UNICEF director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Monday that “this is the grim reality facing Afghan children and it remains so regardless of ongoing political developments and changes in government.”

She says the agency is committed to remaining in Afghanistan and is scaling up its operations. UNICEF hopes to provide aid in areas that were unreachable because of the ongoing war.

KABUL — France’s envoy to Afghanistan says French special forces backed by the U.S. army have helped 260 Afghans who worked with the European Union delegation to get to Kabul airport.

Ambassador David Martinon said in a tweet early on Monday that “they have been welcomed at the French Embassy’s waiting area prior to boarding. Bravo to the EU.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says around 400 Afghans who worked with the bloc’s delegation are to be granted protection in Europe. They’re being sent to Spain for screening before being shared out among EU countries willing to grant them visas.

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”

The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.

Later, the German military clarified that the Afghan officer was a member “of the Afghan army” — Afghan troops who are involved in securing the airport as part of the multinational operation.

There was no further information and it wasn’t known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within.

Monday’s incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said. Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

The German Defense Ministry said Monday that the country’s military has evacuated more than 2,700 people from Kabul since the evacuations started, with people of 38 nationalities among those taken out. German A400M transport aircraft are shuttling between Kabul and Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A plane with Norwegian citizens from Afghanistan, others with links to Norway and also other foreign nationals landed in Oslo on Monday, the fourth flight in the past days to have landed in Norway.

The Scandinavian country’s foreign ministry declined to say how many were on the plane or give details for safety reasons, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.

In neighboring Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Monday that more than 170 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan. “I am pleased that we can now welcome local employees, at the same time as we continue to work to evacuate more local employees,” she said.

Denmark too has been active in evacuating people from Afghanistan. Finland said that so far the total number of its evacuees was at 110. They include citizens from Finland and people with permanent Finnish residence, “along with other persons who have been working for Finland, the EU and NATO, together with their families.”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

The extremist group has long declared a desire to attack America and U.S. interests abroad and it has been active in Afghanistan for a number of years, carrying out waves of horrific attacks, mostly on the Shiite minority.

The group has been repeatedly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years, and faced Taliban attacks.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend and he remains committed to assisting all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan get out.

Biden added Sunday that his first priority is getting American citizens out of Afghanistan “as quickly and safely as possible.”

In the president’s words: “We’re working hard and as fast as we can to get people out. That’s our mission. That’s our goal.”

Biden also says he is also activating the civilian reserve air fleet provided by commercial airlines to help move evacuees from third country waystations on to the United States.