Business

Rivian, an EV startup with big backers, files to go public

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Rivian, an Electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Rivian said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Rivian, an Electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Rivian said that the initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya AP

Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week.

The initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, Rivian said. The proposed offering's size and price range must still be determined.

However, Rivian last year raised $2.5 billion from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price and it has become a standout amid fledgling EV start-ups.

The company has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting this year at its factory, a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian also is rolling out a pickup truck and an SUV.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

ICU beds almost full at hospitals in the Kansas City area

August 28, 2021 7:23 AM

Business

Report: Jobless rates fall in all but 4 Kentucky counties

August 28, 2021 7:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service