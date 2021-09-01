Business

Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ST LOUIS

Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $37.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.19 per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $675.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.59, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

