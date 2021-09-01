Battlefield Republican joins race for Missouri 7th

Republican State Sen. Eric Burlison has announced he’s running for the 7th District congressional seat representing southwest Missouri being vacated by Rep. Billy Long.

Burlison, a Battlefield Republican, announced his candidacy Wednesday and said he’d support policies championed by former President Donald Trump. Burlison has opposed mask mandates and vaccine passports and what he called “federal overreach stemming from the COVID pandemic.” He filed a resolution in the Legislature condemning the second effort to impeach Trump.

He is a tax consultant, investment adviser and software consultant for medical information technology firm Cerner Corp. Burlison joins state Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove and Sam Alexander, an emergency room doctor at CoxHealth, who also are seeking the Republican nomination to replace Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. The primary is in August 2022.