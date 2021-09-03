Business
Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $51.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.24 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $328.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in November, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 30 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $206.1 million.
Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion.
Oxford Industries shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $93.54, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.
