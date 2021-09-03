PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 39 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $273 million to $276 million.

PagerDuty shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.30, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.