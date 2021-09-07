Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 8.25 cents at $7.0425 a bushel; Sep. corn declined 18.25 cents at $4.9850 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 14 cents at $5.00 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $12.92 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.2485 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.03 cents at $1.5787 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .60 cent at $.8937 a pound.