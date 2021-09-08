Business

Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $74.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $588.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $585.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $615 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $523.9 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

September 08, 2021 5:18 AM

Business

Maryland brewery sues North Carolina commission over label

September 08, 2021 5:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service