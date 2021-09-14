Business

Kansas farmers busy planting wheat, harvesting other crops

The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan.

Kansas farmers have been busy planting next year's winter wheat crop and harvesting the state's other major crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 4% of the winter wheat has now been planted in Kansas. That's about equal to the state's five-year average for this time of year.

The agency also noted in its weekly crop update that about 11 percent of the state's corn crop has been harvested. Just 1% of the sorghum crop has been cut so far in Kansas.

