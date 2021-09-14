Kansas farmers busy planting wheat, harvesting other crops

File photo from 2002 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas farmers have been busy planting next year's winter wheat crop and harvesting the state's other major crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 4% of the winter wheat has now been planted in Kansas. That's about equal to the state's five-year average for this time of year.

The agency also noted in its weekly crop update that about 11 percent of the state's corn crop has been harvested. Just 1% of the sorghum crop has been cut so far in Kansas.