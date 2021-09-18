Business

Illinois AG forms task force to fight organized retail theft

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The Illinois attorney general’s office has announced a new effort to fight organized retail crime, a problem which one national trade organization estimates causes $45 billion in losses each year.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office has launched a task force with law enforcement, federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, major retailers and associations. His office will analyze data and tips from retailers and law enforcement to investigate organized retail crimes.

The goal is to improve communication between public and private groups to come up with an approach to find the problem and ultimately lead to more arrests.

“Organized retail crime is a multibillion dollar per year industry, but more important than the financial cost is the danger organized retail crime poses to our communities," Raoul said in a recent statement. “These brazen, violent crimes are committed by sophisticated criminal organizations that are involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking and other serious crimes.”

The Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, a trade organization, estimates retail theft accounts for $45 billion in annual losses. Retailers also report that theft has increased in recent years. For instance, Home Depot's investigations into organized retail crime networks have jumped by 86% since 2016, according to Raoul's office.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit’s profile bogus

September 18, 2021 8:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service