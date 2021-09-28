California school officer wounds 1 in off-campus shooting

Police are investigating an off-campus shooting by a Southern California school safety officer that wounded a person in a car.

No students were reported injured in the shooting Monday afternoon in Long Beach about a block from Millikan High School, according to a Long Beach Unified School District statement.

“The school safety officer approached a group of individuals to investigate an altercation, and during the course of that investigation, the school safety officer discharged their duty weapon and an individual was struck by gunfire,” the statement said.

The statement gave no information about the person who was shot.

The district said the shooting was being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

City police said in a social media post that they were assisting the investigation but did not release any other information.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported that a social media video showed that the officer approached the passenger side of a car in a parking lot and fired when the car drove off with tires squealing.