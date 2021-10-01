Business

California grocer acquires Arizona’s Bashas’ supermarkets

The Associated Press

CHANDLER, Ariz.

The popular Arizona grocery chain Bashas' Family of Stores says it has signed a deal to be acquired by Raley's, an independent regional grocer based in California.

Edward “Trey” Basha, president and chief executive officer of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and chief executive officer of Raley’s Holding Company made the announcement Friday.

They said Bashas’ store banners, employment, and operations across Arizona will continue without change or interruption.

Under the agreement, Bashas' will be a fully formed operating company with the Raley's enterprise. It will continue to serve customers across Arizona and New Mexico and its tribal partners, including the Navajo Nation, White Mountain Apache, San Carlos Apache, and Tohono O’odham.

Bashas’ Family of Stores operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in Arizona.

