Wichita police shoot, wound armed women at grocery store

Police have shot and wounded an armed woman at a Wichita grocery store, authorities say.

Officers rushed to a Whole Foods store after receiving a report that someone was in the parking lot with a gun, police said. They spotted the women crouched in the store entrance with the firearm upon arriving and fired shots at her, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Police said the woman then retreated inside the store, with officers following her. She was shot at least once. Police described her injuries as non-life threatening.

Police said there were more than a dozen shoppers and staff inside of the store when the shooting happened, but none were harmed.