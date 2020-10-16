St. Clair officials plead with region’s counties as positivity rate rises for eighth day

The metro-east’s positivity rate reached 7% Friday, marking the eighth straight daily increase as the state broke its daily case record for the second day in a row.

Since the state eased restrictions last Friday, the region has seen its positivity rate steadily increase from 5.8% last Friday to 6.2% on Saturday to 6.3% on Sunday to 6.5% on Monday to 6.6% on Tuesday to 6.8% on Wednesday on Thursday to 6.9% and finally, to 7% Friday.

The state eased some restrictions on businesses and gatherings last week, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, after the area’s positivity rate fell below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been in place since Aug. 18 in the metro-east, also known as Region 4, after the region passed the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

The state could impose tougher restrictions if the positivity rate is at or above 8% for three straight days.

Statewide a total of 4,554 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, breaking the record total reported Thursday of 4,015.

During the daily briefing in St. Clair County, officials lamented the increasing positivity rate and five new deaths in the county from COVID-19. A man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 90s and two women in their 90s died. All of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons pleaded for counties in the area to try to lower their positivity rates. St. Clair County recorded the lowest seven-day positivity rate in the region at 5.9%.

“Some of our surrounding counties are helping us, but some like Bond and Clinton can do better,” Simmons said. “Be a good neighbor. Let’s stop this thing together. Please, I’m begging you, let’s get better numbers.”

Simmons added that vigilance is an important part of fighting COVID-19. He said too many people are acting like the pandemic is over in the metro-east because restrictions were lifted last week.

“This is not a light switch. Just because we were able to go back to our Phase 4 mitigation doesn’t mean this is over with,” Simmons said. “Five more people. Two hundred and thirteen of our county residents are no longer with us.”

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said Friday was another step in the wrong direction, noting other counties’ high positivity rates were playing a large factor in the region’s rate.

“We don’t like that number rolling up,” Kern said. “And the way we’re getting to that number is consistent as in the past.”

Simmons, as he does during every daily update, stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The region’s daily positivity rate did decrease Friday, falling from 7.1% on Oct. 12 to 5.2% on Oct. 13. The state’s positivity rate data is delayed by three days, so the rate as of Oct. 13 was the most recent data available Friday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals. Of note, the new case total from Friday is the highest the state has recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

New cases: 4,554 (+539)

New deaths: 38 (-16)

New tests: 87,759 (+20,673)

Total cases: 336,174

Total deaths: 9,165

Total tests: 6,618,768

Hospitalizations: 2,016 (+84)

People in ICU: 410 (+22)

People on ventilators: 151 (+10)

Statewide positivity rate from Oct. 9-15: 5.1% (+0.2%)

Friday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

Data for the region is as of 4:30 p.m. The information in parentheses is the difference from the previous day’s totals.

New cases: 231 (+47)

New deaths: 5 (+2) (St. Clair County — a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions; Madison County — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s; it is unknown if either individual had underlying health conditions.)

Daily positivity rate as of Oct. 13: 5.2% (-1.9%)

7-day rolling average as of Oct. 13: 7% (+0.1%)

Hospitalizations: 88 (no change from Thursday)

Patients on ventilators: 5 (-1)

Hospital bed availability: 27% (-2.0%)

ICU bed availability: 44% (-4.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 60 new positives, 1,082 new tests administered, 32 new recoveries, 5 new deaths, 3 fewer hospitalizations

Total overall: 8,309 positives, 213 deaths, 103,391 tests administered, 7,546 recoveries, 47 patients hospitalized with 2 of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 3.9 (-2.6%); 7-day average — 5.6% (+0.1)

Additional data: The county’s new cases included people under the age of 10 to people in their 90s. Of the 60 new cases reported by the county, 37 of the individuals were in their 40s or younger

Congregate living facilities: Three new deaths were reported at the Esquiline/Dammert Center at the Shrine, one new death was reported at Caritas Family Solutions and one new death was reported at Parkway Gardens. Two new cases were reported at Brightly Senior Living.

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 261 (+2)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 241 (+6)

62204 (East St. Louis): 166 (+3)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 226 (+3)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 505

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 262 (+1)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 485 (+6)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 646 (+5)

62221 (Belleville): 766 (+12)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 511 (+9)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 35 (+2)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 877 (+29)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 219 (+8)

62239 (Dupo): 133 (+3)

62240 (Dupo): 39

62243 (Freeburg): 125 (+5)

62254 (Lebanon): 283 (+2)

62255 (Lenzburg): 21

62257 (Marissa): 40 (+1)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 208 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 164 (+1)

62264 (New Athens): 108

62269 (O’Fallon): 672 (+26)

62282 (St. Libory): 15

62285 (Smithton): 143 (+5)

62289 (Summerfield): 8 (+1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 96 new positives, 1,182 new tests administered, 19 new recoveries

Total overall: 6,714 positives, 151 deaths, 90,444 tests administered, 3,337 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 3 of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 6.3% (-1.5%); 7-day average — 7.3% (+0.3%)

Additional data: People diagnosed with the virus ranged in age from 10 to their 90s, and, of the 96 new cases, 59 were people in their 40s or younger.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 31

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 954

62010 (Bethalto): 281

62012 (Godfrey): 17





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 76

62021 (Dorsey): 17

62024 (East Alton): 181

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 854

62034 (Glen Carbon): 327

62035 (Godfrey): 525

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 989

62046 (Hamel): 18

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 25

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 138

62061 (Marine): 40

62062 (Maryville): 146

62067 (Moro): 64

62074 (New Douglas): 13

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 37

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 31

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 12

62090 (Madison, Venice): 35

62095 (Wood River): 229

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 59

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 8

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 654

62249 (Highland): 414

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 73

62293: (St. Morgan): 11

62294 (Troy): 292

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 30 new positives.

Total overall: 1,517 positives, 23 deaths, 1,310 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 8% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 10.5% (+0.7%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 66 (+2)

62216 (Aviston): 150 (+5)

62218 (Bartelso): 91

62230 (Breese): 309 (+13)

62231 (Carlyle): 290 (+3)

62245 (Germantown): 74 (+1)

62265 (New Baden): 161 (+1)

62293 (Trenton): 124

62801 (Centralia): 518 (+10)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 10 new positives

Total overall: 1,022 positives, 14 deaths, 14,463 tests administered, 1,022 recoveries, 1 hospitalization

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 5.1% (no changes); 7-day average — 8.7% (no changes)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 21

62233 (Chester): 405 (+5)

62237 (Coulterville): 70

62241 (Ellis Grove): 31 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 31 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 70

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 22 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 179 (+9)

62286 (Sparta): 185 (+1)

62288 (Steeleville): 120

62292 (Tilden): 9

62297 (Walsh): 6

62916 (Campbell Hill): 19

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 6 new positives

Total overall: 840 positives, 26 deaths, 9 hospitalizations, 669 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 4% (-2.8%); 7-day average — 7.8% (-0.6%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 316 (+4)

62244 (Fults): 11

62295 (Valmeyer): 35 (+1)

62298 (Waterloo): 438 (+3)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 20 new positives, 573 new tests administered

Total overall: 441 positives, 10 deaths, 20,622 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 9.1% (-6.5%); 7-day average — 8.7% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 23 (+2)

62246 (Greenville): 264 (+7)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 41

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 102 (+3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 7 new positives, one fewer hospitalization

Total overall: 272 positives, one death, 250 recoveries, 3 hospitalizations

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 3.4% (-3.6%); 7-day average — 10% (+0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 22 (+2)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 122 (+1)

62268 (Oakdale): 16 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 36 (+1)

62808 (Ashley): 22

62848 (Irvington): 19

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 744 positives, 13 deaths, 390 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 9.2% (+0/7%); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 22 (+1)

62012 (Brighton): 139 (+5)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 59 (+2)

62033 (Gillespie): 123 (+3)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 47

62088 (Staunton): 145 (+4)

62626 (Carlinville): 100 (+4)

62640 (Girard): 24

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 20 (+1)





62690 (Virden): 35 (+2)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m

Total overall: 447 positives, 21 deaths, 363 recoveries, 7,247 tests

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 20.0% (-15.7%); 7-day average — 6% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 24

62028 (Elsah): 9

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 40 (+1)

62052 (Jerseyville): 289 (+3)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m

Total overall: 392 positives, 16 deaths, 352 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 11.9% (+4.9%); 7-day average — 5.3% (+1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 169

62832 (Du Quoin): 132(+7)

62888 (Tamaroa): 33

62997 (Willisville): 16 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 70 positives, 67 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 13: Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.0% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 11 (+1)

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon:

Illinois: 336,174 cases, 9,165 deaths, 6,618,768 tests





U.S.: 8 ,156,124 cases, 221,895 deaths, 5,280,004 recoveries





,156,124 cases, 221,895 deaths, 5,280,004 recoveries World: 38,832,219 cases, 1,098,143 deaths, 29,168,191 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations.

Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; and Sunday, Oct. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Count Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo).

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Count Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo). Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. (drive-thru).

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway (drive-thru).

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

