Illinois reports more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, breaking another record

Illinois recorded more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, breaking the state’s previous record of 9,935 from Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,376 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths, continuing a two-day streak of breaking state records for new cases.

Regionally, the metro-east saw its COVID-19 seven-day rolling average positivity rate stay the same at 10.7%. The 10.7% rate is the highest since the pandemic began.

Friday marked the fourth-straight day the metro-east’s 7-day rolling average was above 10% and 15th consecutive day it was above 8%.

In addition, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 10.1% on Friday, down from 14.6% on Thursday, which was also a record-setting day.

The reintroduction of tightened restrictions recently came as a result of the region reporting three consecutive days above 8%.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

If the positivity rate stays above 8% for the next four days, additional mitigations could be imposed in the metro-east that would further restrict dining, bars, social gatherings, retail and salon businesses and reduce elective surgeries and visitation at regional hospitals.

Additionally, the region’s hospital bed capacity remained at 29% on Friday and its intensive care unit capacity was at 37% down from 39% on Thursday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals fall below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 10,376 (+441)

New deaths: 49 (-48)

New tests: 98,401

Total cases: 447,491

Total deaths: 10,079

Total tests: 8,215,129

Hospitalizations: 4,090 (+199)

People in ICU: 786 (+14)

People on ventilators: 339 (-4)

Statewide positivity rate (from Oct.30-Nov. 5): 9.5% (+0.5%)

Friday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

All data is as of 1 p.m.

New cases: 35

New deaths: 1 (One new death in Monroe County)

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 3): 10.1% (-4.5%)

7-day rolling average (as of Nov. 3): 10.7% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Regional patients on ventilators: Not available as of 1 p.m.

Hospital bed availability: 29% (no change)

ICU bed availability: 37% (-2.0%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: None as of 1 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: None as of 1 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 9,786 positives, 228 deaths, 121,568 tests administered, 8,739 recoveries, 63 patients hospitalized with 7 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 9.8% (-2.2%); 7-day average — 8.8% (+0.1%)

Additional data: No new data as of 1p.m.

Congregate living facilities: No new data as of 1 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 8,270 positives, 161 deaths, 107,647 tests administered, 3,821 recoveries, 34 hospitalizations with 7 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include both males and females from under the age of 10 into their 90s. Of the 118 new positives, 61 were individuals under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 9.0% (-5.7%) 10.1%; 7-day average — 11.2% (+0.1%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 2,060 positives, 35 deaths, 1,719 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 21.1% (+3.3%); 7-day average — 13.9% (+0.6%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,500 positives, 19 deaths, 17,168 tests performed, 1,364 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 6.7% (-15.6%); 7-day average — 12.9% (-0.9%)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 35 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 1,156 positives, 37 deaths, 9 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 3): Daily — 13.3% (no change); 7-day average — 10.7% (-0.2%)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 596 positives, 10 deaths, 24,707 tests administered, 1 patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 6.7% (-6.9%); 7-day average — 13.1% (+0.3%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 368 positives, 2 deaths, 334 recoveries, 19 hospitalization

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 9.4% (-19,6%); 7-day average — 14.3% (-1.6%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 1,057 positives, 15 deaths, 566 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 13.1% (+6.3%); 7-day average — 8.8% (+1.1%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 521 positives, 21 deaths, 501 recoveries, 9,040 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 19.6% (+4.7%); 7-day average — 14% (+2.6%)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 574 positives, 16 deaths, 436 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 6.1% (-26.3%); 7-day average — 18.9 (-0.9%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 1 p.m.

Total overall: 126 positives, 93 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 3): Daily — 3.7% (-12.8%); 7-day average — 18% (-0.7%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon:

Illinois: 465,540 cases, 10,079 deaths, 8,215,129 tests





U.S.: 9,810,930 cases, 239,943 deaths, 6,294,44 recoveries

World: 48,649,224 cases, 1,233,932 deaths, 34,835,684 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are free COVID-19 testing options.

Friday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville. Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

