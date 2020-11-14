City halls close in southwest IL as COVID spreads. Here’s how to pay your utility bills?

Illinois Department of Public Health has released new recommendations hoping they’ll help decrease the COVID-19 positivity rate.

The cities of Belleville and Edwardsville Friday announced additional measures including the closure of public buildings and reduction of some less-essential services.

Both municipalities echo a call by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to limit travel for at least the next three weeks and to work from home whenever possible.

“We ask employers to make accommodation for this,” stated a statement from Edwardville City Hall. “Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.”

“Essential activities” specified include visits to the grocery store or pharmacy and getting tested for COVID-19. Avoiding gathers that mix households and traveling to areas that are showing high testing positivity rates has been disouraged by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the cities of Belleville and Edwardsville.

Effective Nov. 16, both cities will close their city halls and other public buildings, including libraries and public works offices. Each issued special instructions for paying bills and conducting other business:

City of Belleville

Sewer bills will not be accepted in person, but residents can pay them in the following ways:

Visit www.paymentservicenetwork.com to pay online.

Drop checks or money orders at the sewer payment drop boxes located in the second block of South First Street along the county parking garage, or at the north entrance of City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville.

Call 877-885-7968 to pay over the phone.

Although public buildings will be closed as of Monday, essential services will continue, including housing inspections, and each department will remain operational with staff. Appointments will be accepted for essential business.

The public should contact City Hall at 618-233-6810 to discuss what service they need and how it is being conducted. Visit www.belleville.net for more information.

City of Edwardsville

The city is no longer accepting in-person payments at city hall. City utility customers may continue to pay their utility bills in the following ways:

Online at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Over the phone by calling 618-692-7500.

Drop box outside City Hall, located at 118 Hillsboro.

By mail — city of Edwardsville, PO Box 407, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.





Birth certificates may be requested via mail or drop box. Information and application available at www.cityofedwardsville.com/244/Death-Birth-Certificates.

Building and other permits are available online at the city’s website www.cityofedwardsville.com. If large format plans must be delivered please e-mail publicworks@cityofedwardsville.com to coordinate a delivery time. Commercial and residential inspections remain active until further notice.