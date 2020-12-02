Same stores, new rules for Christmas shoppers at St. Clair Square during COVID

The Christmas shopping season is here, and lines are forming outside some Illinois stores due to coronavirus-related restrictions that limit the number of customers inside to 25% of capacity.

It’s a subject that Michael Hagen, general manager of St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, is happy to discuss.

Malls offer an advantage over retailers on their own, he said.

“At strip centers, you’re going to be waiting outside in the cold and rain or whatever the weather is,” Hagen said. “Here, you’re waiting in a nice climate-controlled area.”

Malls also have more stores in proximity. If there’s a line at Forever 21, shoppers can head over to Macy’s and return at a later time.

Or they can grab a bite to eat, although St. Clair Square’s food court has no tables or chairs because of the state ban on indoor dining at restaurants.

“You can do take-out,” Hagen said.

Shoppers ride an escalator at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights late Monday afternoon. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business, but it’s picking up as it gets closer to Christmas, according to the mall manager. Derik Holtmann

Masks and social distancing required

St. Clair Square is requiring people to wear masks and social distance and asking them to shop with small groups of family and friends this Christmas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores are cleaning more than usual, placing clerks behind plexiglass at cash registers and displaying stickers to remind customers to stay six feet apart, according to Christine Poehling, the mall’s marketing manager.

“I’ve been impressed with the safety precautions they’re taking,” she said.

St. Clair Square is decorated for the holidays as usual, and Santa is back to hear Christmas wish lists, but the circumstances have changed a bit. Masks are required for children 2 and up. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Representatives of Cherry Hill Programs, a New Jersey-based company that provides Santas to St. Clair Square and other malls across the country, declined to comment. They emailed a Q&A stating that this year’s visits will be “contactless.”

That means no sitting on Santa’s lap. At St. Clair Square, a red bench for children is positioned opposite his big green chair.

“Behind the scenes, Santa and staff will have daily health screenings and temperature checks, and there will be a focus on hygiene and cleanliness at the set,” the Q&A stated.

Children unable to show up in person can participate in story times and photos with Santa online or talk to him via Zoom, according to the St. Clair Square website.

Santa’s area at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights was quiet on Monday afternoon. He’s listening to wish lists by appointment this year. Children must wear masks and sit on the red bench, opposite his green chair. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Hours to expand for holiday shopping

St. Clair Square operated with reduced hours during the summer and fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most stores are now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Hours will expand this month for holiday shopping, with stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays Dec. 11-17; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays Dec. 18-23; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Black Friday brought shoppers to St. Clair Square, although not at normal levels, Hagen said.

“There is no normal during a pandemic,” he said. “We have to redefine normal. You really can’t compare before a pandemic to during a pandemic. It’s apples and oranges. I think considering the restrictions we’re under ... the mall is doing very well.”

Hagen also manages South County Center in St. Louis.

A sign at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights outlines coronavirus-related rules this year. The mall is requiring people to wear masks and social distance and asking them to shop in small groups of family and friends. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Rough year for malls and their stores

Malls and “non-essential” retailers were forced to close in mid-March, when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a partial state shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Clair Square reopened in early June, along with a third of its stores. The rest gradually followed, and nearly all are open now, Hagen said.

“St. Clair Square is a very healthy center, and healthy centers are geared to weather storms,” he said. “And that’s what everybody is in right now, a storm.”

Several national retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year. That includes J.C. Penney, which is still operating its anchor store at St. Clair Square.

CBL Properties, a Tennessee-based company that owns the Fairview Heights mall and 130 other shopping centers in 26 states, also filed for bankruptcy in November.

Hagen is encouraging local residents to shop at St. Clair Square stores as a way to support companies that operate in their community and contribute to the local economy.

“Aside from the state mandates that we have to follow, we’re viewing it business as usual,” he said. “We’re welcoming shoppers the same way that we always have. The same stores that they’ve come to love and expect are still here.”

St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights will expand its hours on Dec. 11 for Christmas shopping. It’s been operating with reduced hours since early June after being closed for more than two months due to a coronavirus-related shutdown. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com