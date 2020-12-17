Health care workers at St. Elizabeth’s, Belleville Memorial receive the first vaccines

Five frontline hospital workers at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon were among the first in the metro-east to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

At 11 a.m., an emergency room physician, two ER nurses and two intensive care unit nurses received the vaccine nine months to the day since the hospital saw its first COVID-19 patient on March 17.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction. This is something we have been waiting for. It means a lot to me, my family and as well as me being able to provide care to our patients,” said Shequeta Mack-Wallace, an intensive care unit nurse.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 800 lives in the metro-east and continues to take lives daily. Regina Peterson, St. Elizabeth’s chief nursing officer, said hospital staff have “seen it all,” but were celebrating as the first doses were administered.

“To be able to offer this initial protection to them so they can continue this kind of care and hope of a future where this is not our new normal all the time, yes, it is emotional. We’ve seen so much pain,” Peterson said.

The hospital planned to vaccinate 20 employees per hour until 9 p.m. Thursday, a schedule that will continue for four days, Fischer said. More doses will come next week, but it’s not clear how many.

St. Elizabeth’s was not alone as other hospitals across the region started administering vaccines to their front line workers this week.

A doctor who has been on the front lines battling COVID-19 will also be among the first in southwestern Illinois to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Omer Badahman, an infectious disease physician at Memorial Hospital Belleville, was expected to get his shot Thursday afternoon, possibly the first at the hospital, according to spokeswoman Kendra Whittle.

The doctor has worked long days figuring out the best way to treat patients since March when he saw his first coronavirus patients.

Badahman shouldered the stress day after day, as did his colleagues through the uncertain early days to late this summer when hospitalizations skyrocketed a second time.

After months of exhaustion, the arrival of a vaccine is welcome news, Badahman said.

“We’re beginning to see the cavalry coming in,” he said.

The first vaccinations in Illinois took place Tuesday morning for health care workers at Loretto Hospital on the west side of Chicago and at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. By Thursday, more than 3,500 health care workers in Illinois outside of Chicago had been vaccinated, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Badahman’s willingness to be the first in his community to take the vaccine is a testament to his confidence in its safety and efficacy, he said.

“I am looking forward to the time where we leave this pandemic behind us,” Badahman said. “That will be the best thing that could happen to our community, to our state and our nation.”

Reliable information about the vaccine can be found online from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, local health departments and from physicians or health care experts, Badahman said.

“I worry more about misinformation and chatter that’s out there misinforming the public more than anything else,” he added. “If you really are not sure, go to the right source to look for (information about) safety from the data.”

Health care workers who are vaccinated in this first wave will still need to take the same precautions they did before to prevent spreading the disease, Badahman said, but it gives them peace of mind that they are less likely to become sick when treating COVID-19 patients.

As vaccines become available to the public, they “may start pushing down this pandemic,” even if they’re only effective for three to four months, Badahman said. It’s not yet clear how long the effects of the vaccine will prevent illness, but more information will become available as scientists gather data from those who are vaccinated.

In the meantime, the public will have to continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings, social distance and wash their hands frequently until the vaccine is widespread.

On Tuesday, the state began packaging and shipping the first 109,000 doses to hospitals throughout the state. Direct shipments from the federal government are also expected this week in St. Clair and Madison counties.

Illinois public health officials announced 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Thursday, including 181 additional deaths, for a total of 879,428 cases and 14,835 deaths since the pandemic began.