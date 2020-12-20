Megachurch pastor diagnosed with COVID after attending White House party with daughter

Pastor Jentezen Franklin speaks during a Donald Trump campaign event courting devout conservatives by combining praise, prayer and patriotism, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

The senior pastor of Free Chapel, a megachurch based in Georgia, has tested positive for COVID-19, the church announced Sunday.

Pastor Jentezen Franklin tested positive after coming into contact with someone with the virus, Javon Ruff, another pastor at the church, announced during Sunday’s live-streamed service in Gainesville.

“He’s doing well. He’s doing fine,” Ruff said in front of a crowd of churchgoers. “We’re going to continue to pray for him, but he’s following CDC guidelines as we all should be doing.”

Franklin posted a photo on his Instagram days earlier of him and his daughter at a White House Christmas party.

“When she was a little girl, I use to take her on dates with me,” his post says along with the photo of the two of them. “Now that she is a mom with two little girls of her own, I enjoyed immensely taking her on a father daughter date to the White House. Love you @courteneybence!! Thank you @flotus and @realdonaldtrump for inviting us. It was gorgeous! Merry Christmas everyone!”

It’s unclear where and how Franklin contracted the virus.