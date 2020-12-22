New COVID-19 deaths reported in southwest IL as ICU, hospital bed availability drops

The availability of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds in the metro-east continued to fall Tuesday, which is a worrying sign to some healthcare officials who believe a holiday spike can only make things worse.

As of Tuesday, 15.6% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 16% Monday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been below 16% since Nov. 16. The region’s intensive care unit availability was at 17.4% on Tuesday, down from 17.7% on Monday..

Officials in St. Clair County said Monday the upcoming celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s could bring on another spike of COVID-19 cases that could reverse a trend of falling test positivity rates over the past week. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons asked the public to avoid large gatherings to stem the spread of the virus.

Simmons said a spike of new cases could overload local hospitals that are already nearly full with patients.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 11.6% Tuesday, down from 11.7 Monday, marking three consecutive days that the rate has been below 12%. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 19. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

But last week Pritzker said that while numbers are heading in the right direction, the state may not be ready for relaxed mitigations in any of its 11 regions.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 11.1% on Tuesday, up from 12.8% on Monday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 6,239 (+1,540)

New deaths: 98 (+17)

New tests: 84,764 (-6,685)

Total cases: 911,308

Total deaths: 15,414

Total tests: 12,605,743

Hospitalizations: 4,571 (+111)

People in ICU: 981 (No changes from Monday)

People on ventilators: 557 (+11)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 15-21: 7.4% (-0.1)

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 385

New deaths: 5 (Madison County reported three new deaths and St. Clair County reported two)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 11.1% (-1.7)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 11.6% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 224 (+5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 18 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 15.6% (-0.4)

ICU bed availability: 17.0% (-0.7)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 12

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 1 (Perry County reported one death)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 159 new positives, two new deaths, 1,423 new tests administered, 2 new deaths

Total overall: 19,463 positives, 305 deaths, 196,085 tests administered, 17,475 recoveries, 118 patients hospitalized with 10 patients on ventilators

Congregate living facilities: Lebanon Care Center reported one new case, Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported one new case, Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported five new cases, St. Paul’s Home reported one new case, Freeburg Care Center reported six new cases and Willowcreek in Belleville reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily —9.9% (-1.8); 7-day average — 10.4% (+0.4)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 155 confirmed new positives, 38 probable new positives, 1,038 new tests administered, three new deaths

Total overall: 19,135 positives, 344 deaths, 180,895 tests administered, 10,326 recoveries, 75 patients hospitalized with 8 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 10.9% (-3.0); 7-day average — 12.5% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,175 positives, 73 deaths, 3,620 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 14.1% (+4.6); 7-day average — 13.1% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,034 positives, 39 deaths, 2,790 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 14.9% (+3,9); 7-day average — 10.6% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 31 new positives

Total overall:: 2,867 positives, 56 deaths, 22 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 14.3% (-6.8); 7-day average — 14.3% (No changes from Monday)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,554 positives, 14 deaths, 34,602 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.6% (-1.5); 7-day average — 8.7% (-2.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,082 positives, 12 deaths, 926 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 20.0(+1.4); 7-day average — 16.1% (-1.0)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,191 positives, 77 deaths, 1,212 recoveries

Positivity rates (as ofSaturday Friday): Daily — 10.9% (-1.5); 7-day average — 8.0% (-0.2)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,784 positives, 26 deaths, 17,136 tests administered, 1,626 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 20.5% (+12.6); 7-day average — 11.6% (+1.0)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 12 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 1,908 positives, 47 deaths, 1,346 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 19.2% (-7.3); 7-day average — 19.4% (+0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 362 positives, 1 death, 307 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 27.3 (+23.9) 7-day average — 10.3% (-1.2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon:

Illinois: 911,308 cases, 15,414 deaths, 12,605,743 tests





911,308 cases, 15,414 deaths, 12,605,743 tests U.S.: 17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths

17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths World: 76,694,601 cases, 1,691,024 deaths

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650. Monday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

In addition, St. Clair County will host a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville, according to Holht. Here are the available testing dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 28; Tuesday, Dec. 29; and Wednesday, Dec. 30 (holiday hours): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.