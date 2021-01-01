Southwestern Illinois sees increase in COVID positivity rate

The positivity rate in coronavirus tests in the metro-east has continued to increase in recent days, according to statistics released Friday.

The latest rate is 12.7%, which was recorded on Tuesday. This rate was up from 12.2% recorded on Monday. On Christmas Day, the rate was 11.7%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region dropped to 191 on Thursday, down from from 193 on Wednesday. The number of patients has decreased for nine consecutive day.

The percentage of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds available for patients remained at 13.4% while the percentage of staffed ICU beds available was listed at 21.3%, down from 21.6%

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions went into place statewide on Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region had a daily positivity rate of 13.3%, down from 15.1%.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 7,201 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 970,590. The state health department also announced 157 additional deaths to bring the total to 16,647 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,222 new tests have been administered for a total of 13,374,665.

As of Thursday, when the latest data was available, 4,093 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 25-31 is 8.1%.