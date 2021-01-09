Southwest Illinois hospital bed availability remains low for 12th straight day

For a 12th consecutive day, the metro-east region’s hospital bed availability remained under the state-set threshold of 20%, according to coronavirus statistics released Saturday by the state.

This 20% threshold plays a part in determining whether COVID-19 restrictions need to be tightened or relaxed. Currently, the entire state is in Tier 3 mitigations, which includes a ban on indoor dining and drinking.

About 88% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds are occupied and 82.6% of its intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Saturday, 11.8% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, up from 11.1% Friday, according to IDPH data. Additionally, 17.4% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available, up from 16.8%.

The hospital statistics released Saturday are based on data from Friday, Jan. 8.

Restrictions on Illinois businesses could be lifted as early as Jan. 15, depending on the level of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in their communities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said.

As of Saturday, the metro-east was not meeting the levels needed to have restrictions removed.

Officials picked Jan. 15 as the earliest date for that to happen because it is outside of the time frame when the state may see any potential surge in COVID-19 diagnoses from holiday gatherings.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Officials in the metro-east have continuously warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is 13% , down from 13.5%. Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 10.4%, down from 13%, according to rates released Saturday.

One of the thresholds to have restrictions reduced calls for the region to get below a 12% positivity rate. The metro-east has not been below 12% since Christmas Day, when the rate was 11.7%.

The new testing positivity rates released Saturday are based on data recorded as of Wednesday, Jan. 6. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 6,717 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,024,039.

The state health department also announced 101 additional deaths to bring the total to 17,494 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,903 new tests have been administered for a total of 14,025,514.

As of Friday night, when the latest data was available, 3,589 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 393 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 2-Jan. 8 is 8.3%.