St. Clair County sees lowest COVID-19 rate since early October

St. Clair County officials reported just 39 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number of new positives the county has reported since early October.

During a daily briefing on the deadly virus, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said while just Monday the county reported 139 cases, Tuesday’s low tally is a promising sign of what’s to come.

However, he asked viewers to keep their guard up and continue to wear a mask, watch their social distance and wash their hands as the vaccine continues to be administered throughout the county and region.

“This number is low but remember just yesterday we were at 139,” Kern said. “We’re taking this day, we’re loving it, but let’s not let our guard down.”

The county also reported three new deaths that included two men in their 60s and one man in his 80s, all with unknown health conditions.

The region’s average COVID-19 case rate fell all through January, and the trend has continued into February. On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the metro-east’s seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 positivity was at 6.5% for the second day, the lowest since Oct. 9.

Kern added that due to rising intensive care unit availability in the metro-east, a loosening of indoor dining restrictions may also be on the near horizon. The region is under Tier 2 restrictions from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois plan. The restrictions ban indoor dining and restrict large gatherings.

“If we can stay the course with 20% or greater in a couple more days we’ll be able to get back to indoor dining and possibly fewer limitations than what we had before,” Kern said. “

The region must meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said meanwhile, the county’s mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairground had administered nearly 1,000 vaccines as of Tuesday.

He added that 60,403 people had signed up to be alerted by the county when they may be eligible to receive their first vaccine dose. To sign up visit the county website at www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department.