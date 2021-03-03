Trouble scheduling your COVID vaccine with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s? Here’s what to do

Many St. Clair County residents seeking the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination ran into trouble while attempting to set up their second appointment through HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Patti Fischer answers your questions on why you couldn’t sign up for an appointment Monday and how you can get signed up for your second dose now.

Q: I received an email for my second dose with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s. After signing up with the hospital, why couldn’t I schedule an appointment?

A: Earlier this week, many individuals who received their first dose at the St. Clair County mass vaccination center at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds receiving word from St. Elizabeth’s that they were to receive their shot at the O’Fallon Hospital. To sign up, people were asked to create a MyChart account with the hospital, a computer app HSHS uses to allow patients to schedule appointments, view their healthcare records and share information with specialists. It’s also being used by HSHS to inform patients when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fischer said due to a glitch in the hospital’s system some people couldn’t access the portal to set up a vaccine appointment after setting up their account.

Q: Can I schedule an appointment now?

A: Yes. Fischer said if you are eligible and have been chosen to receive your second dose, you should have received a follow-up email today to schedule your appointment. Fischer stressed the hospital will only vaccinate individuals who have an appointment for vaccination, are eligible and have been contacted by the hospital.

She said if you haven’t been contacted by the hospital at all, you have not been chosen to receive a vaccine at this time.

Q: Why am I getting my vaccine through St. Elizabeth’s?

A: Early in the vaccination process, St. Clair County’s mass vaccination site received a large batch of Moderna vaccines used on individuals over 75 years old. Fischer said the county, which mostly uses the Pfizer vaccine, made an agreement with the hospital to administer the second dose to those individuals.

She said that’s because the county mostly uses the Pfizer vaccine at its mass vaccination site and administering two types of vaccines on the same day can be “very tricky.”

St. Elizabeth’s is part of St. Clair County’s healthcare coalition founded by Chairman Mark Kern to help vaccinate the county’s large population.